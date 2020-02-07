Radford takes round two from Floyd

Radford takes round two from Floyd2Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Bryant AltizerAlex Kanipe stretches to corral a loose ball against the Floyd Buffaloes in Tuesday’s 55-36 Bobcat win. Kanipe led Radford with 17 points.Jon Woods scored 12 points for the Bobcats and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.Radford’s Nathan Wesley nails a three pointer in the first half against Floyd. He finished with six points in the contest.Jackson McManus scores from three-point range. Radford connected on four from behind the arc to up its record to 16-2 overall and 9-1 in Three Rivers District play.