Radford takes round two from Floyd

2

Photos by Bryant Altizer

Alex Kanipe stretches to corral a loose ball against the Floyd Buffaloes in Tuesday’s 55-36 Bobcat win. Kanipe led Radford with 17 points.
Jon Woods scored 12 points for the Bobcats and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Radford’s Nathan Wesley nails a three pointer in the first half against Floyd. He finished with six points in the contest.
Jackson McManus scores from three-point range. Radford connected on four from behind the arc to up its record to 16-2 overall and 9-1 in Three Rivers District play.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR