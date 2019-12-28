Radford Swimming

Radford Swimming2Facebook Twitter Email Print Radford’s Katie Vaughan gets started in the 100-yard freestyle at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center recently. Vaughan would place third with a time of 1:09.70. The Radford girls’ team downed Carroll County 64-28, Pulaski 74-10, and Northside 72-10. The Lady Cats fell to Christiansburg 65-33 in team scores.Radford’s Graham Madison won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:18.79.Radford’s Nate Cosmato leads off the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Bobcats’ “A” relay team. The team of Cosmato, Hampton Wohlford, Stone Fisher, and William Wohlford took the win in 1:39.46.Radford’s Devin Cullop placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:14.15.Radford’s Graham Minarik won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.57 in the recent meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.