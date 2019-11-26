Radford is back-to-back state volleyball champs

Radford is back-to-back state volleyball champs3Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Ashley AkersThe Lady Cats celebrate after getting the final point in the fifth game to win the state championship.Radford High School is the 2019 Class 2 state volleyball champion after beating Poquoson 24-26, 23-25. 25-19. 25-15, 15-8 Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.Coach Karen Adams receives the trophy as the Bobcats are back-to-back state champions.Trinity Adams (pictured) had 42 assists and 22 digs in Radford’s win. Charli Dietz finished the match with 21 kills and 14 digs while Kara Armentrout had 17 kills and 10 digs.