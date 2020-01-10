Radford High girls swim in Bruin Invitational meet

Radford High girls swim in Bruin Invitational meet5Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Jon FlemingRadford’s Madison Graham placed 15th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:44.48 at the Bruin Invitational.Radford’s Madison Graham placed 15th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:44.48 at the Bruin Invitational.Radford’s Devin Cullop swims in the 200-yard IM at the Bruin Invitational, placing 23rd in the preliminary round Saturday morning at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The Radford boys finished seventh overall as Albermarle took the team title with 486 points. Blacksburg was second with 435. Christiansburg finished 10th.Radford’s Havva Gasimova swims the butterfly leg for the Bobcats’ 200-yard IM team at the Bruin Invitational Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The Radford girls finished 11th as Albermarle took first place with 496 points. Blacksburg was second with 439 points. Christiansburg finished ninth.