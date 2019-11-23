Radford advances to volleyball state championship1Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Bryant AltizerThe home crowd cheers loudly as the Bobcats celebrate the winning point.Charli Dietz serves in front of a full crowd of fans for both teams at Radford High School. Radford downed Floyd 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday night in the Class 2 state volleyball semifinals. Dietz finished with 13 kills.Trinity Adams sets the ball for the offense. She had 39 assists in the Bobcats’ win.Radford’s Kara Armentrout had 11 kills and 10 digs. The win left Radford with a 19-8 record and set up a match against Poquoson at the Salem Civic Center for the state championship.Sadie Hurst (pictured) and Laney Cline combined on five blocks.Radford advances to volleyball state championship