Pulaski Yankees praise effort to save minor leagues  

The Pulaski Yankees have praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of the U.S. Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises. That is nearly one-quarter of all minor league teams in the country.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Mass.), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for minor league baseball,” said Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “They are speaking out against MLB’s effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game.”

While the Pulaski Yankees were not on the list of teams facing the possibility of elimination under the MLB proposal, Haugh said the Yankees will remain vigilant and united with other minor league teams in opposition to the MLB plan.

According to Pulaski officials, minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans. They support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Haugh. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”

–Pulaski Yankees