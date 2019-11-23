Hokies welcome two in 2019-20 signing class

Virginia Tech men’s basketball head coach Mike Young has announced the signings of Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox to national letters of intent on Monday.

The class, which is Young’s first since his arrival in Blacksburg, is ranked No. 35 in the country according to 247 Sports and No. 33 by Rivals. Both players are in the top 100 of ESPN’s player rankings, as well as being consensus four-stars across all three recruiting sites.

The two new members Virginia Tech’s latest signing class:

Joe Bamisile

6’5″ – Guard

Richmond, Va.

Monacan High School

Team Parsons

High School: Averaged 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists as a junior at Monacan High School last year … Richmond Times-Dispatch’s first-team all-metro … VHSL AAAA first-team all-state … Region 4B co-player of the year … NBPA Top 100 all-camp team (Virginia) … Rated 61st overall and the 15th-best shooting guard on Rivals … Tabbed 64th overall and 13th-best shooting guard on ESPN … Ranks 66th overall and the 12th-best shooting guard on 247 Sports … Chose the Hokies over Northwestern and West Virginia.

Personal: Joseph Bamisile … Born in Richmond … Son of John and Grace Bamisile … Brother of Michael and Daniel … Planning on majoring in mass communication and journalism.

“Joe is a tremendous fit for our university and our system,” Young said. “He can really shoot the ball and brings ACC-caliber athleticism from Day 1. But what attracted us the most is his ability to make plays for both himself and others. We are excited to add Joe to our program, and he is a welcome addition from inside the Commonwealth. We will be excited to watchJoe flourish at Virginia Tech.”

Darius Maddox

6’4″ – Guard

Bowie, Md.

Oak Hill Academy

Team Durant 2020

High School: Scored more than 350 points last year at St. John’s High School … Led the Cadets to a 27-12 record and a top-10 ranking in the state via MaxPreps … Rated 92nd overall and the 20th-best shooting guard by Rivals … Tabbed 93rd overall and 22nd-best shooting guard by ESPN … Ranks 84th overall and the 14th-best shooting guard on 247 Sports … Chose the Hokies over Cincinnati, Creighton, Georgetown and Seton Hall.

Personal: Darius Shawn Maddox … Born in Rochester, N.Y. … Son of Shawn and Stephanie Maddox … Brother of Lauryn, Destiny and Justice … Planning on majoring in some field related to sports analyst and photography.

“Darius possesses the size, speed, scoring ability and IQ of what we are looking for in our system,” Young said. “He has played for two tremendous programs in St. John’s College High School and in-state power Oak Hill Academy. He has done a tremendous job of preparing himself for major college basketball. Darius comes from a great family and is a young man who wants to win, and we love that. We are excited to have him here as a Hokie.”

–VT Athletics