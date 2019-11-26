Gift ideas for the sportsmen in your life

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@mainstreetnewspapers.com

Black Friday means fighting the crowds to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, and the sportsmen in your life could be even harder to shop for. One way to avoid the crowds is simply to shop online.

Here are 25 choices I found for the sportsmen in your life: 1) Sports window decal. For example, a Blacksburg Bruins football with the name of the player for the parents’ vehicle.” (personalizationmall.com) Price: $11.29.

2) All-sports baby gift basket. This is a great gift for the new mom or dad. (Amazon.com) It includes a onesie, a terry towel, a terry bib and, of course, a sports cup from your favorite sports team. Price: $70.

3) Real baseball bottle opener. Great stocking stuffer, made of genuine leather (dodoburd.com) Price: $17.

4) Name on MLB or NFL scoreboard. Framed 11X14 photo. (gifts.com, canvas scoreboard memories). Price $54.99.

5) Mug with hoop. Competition even when eating your cereal (Uncommongoods.com) Price: $25.

6) Home plate doormat. Welcome the guests with their favorite sport. (Uncommongoods.com) Price: $30.

7) Bel Air Academy jersey. Fresh Prince made this basketball jersey relevant. Throwback basketball jersey. (Amazon.com, MVP Athletics.com) Price range: $16 to $25.

8) Thermal cloak. Camouflaged hooding sleeping bag. (Slumberjack.com) Price: $199.95.

9) Fishing line cutter. Great stocking stuffer. (Walmart) Price: $10.

10) Customized embroidered football. Perfect for any football fan, any age. (Threadedepressions.com) Price: $70.

11) Crochet beard beanie. Keep everything warm this winter. (etsy.com) Price: $14.

12) Hear our player Figurine. Beautifully detailed figurine, kneeling baseball player in prayer on a realistic wood-look base, featuring a plaque with engraved prayer by Alda Maria. Crafted of resin; 5.5″. Athlete’s Prayer:

Lord, I’ll take this time to pray, and give You thanks before I play. Today I’m feeling greatly blessed and want to do my very best. Thanks for the ability and the skills You’ve given me; give me patience while I train; help me overlook the pain. Should I win I hope I’ll be kind to those who challenged me. Should I lose when I compete, help me to accept defeat. Finally, I ask in prayer for my team and every player, help us, Lord, to reach our goal of healthy body, mind and soul. Amen. (Christianbook.com) Price: $17.99.

13) Lebron James pillowcase. 20X30. (mmandidesigns.com) Price: $19.95.

14) Customized fisherman bobblehead. From a photo. Great one here for fisherman or woman. Also available in other sports. (Dolls2u.com) Price: $69.90.

15) Subscription to the Athletic: Online sports newspaper. Andy Bitter fame. Monthly. Price: $9.99 per month.

16) Desktop punching bag. Self-explanatory. (Odditymall.com) Price: $17.99.

17) Puttskee Putt camera. Ever want to take a picture of your favorite putt? Here you go for your favorite golfer. (Jakevido.com) Price $35.

18) Water bottle with place for your phone. Holds your phone so you can take a drink of your favorite beverage. (Amazon.com) Price: $13.99.

19) Hot Pod USB rechargeable pocket hand warmer with sleeve. Keep everyone warm in this. (Amazon.com) Price: $13.99.

20) Flag football set. Perfect for any age. Ready at the drop of a hat to pick up the ball and play. Holiday family game of the year. Franklin Sports with mini playbook. (Dick’s Sporting Goods) Price: $23.

21) Sports jersey wall display. Perfect for the collector in your life. 3-pack. (Amazon.com) Price: $70.

22) Sports Illustrated subscription. $20 for 16 issues.

23) Spinning Rod Socks. Another great stocking stuffer. (Walmart) Price: $3.89.

24) The Hunter, Call of the Wild video game. Great practice item for the hunter in your life. (Walmart) Price: $19.93.

25) Virginia Tech Deluxe Jeep Tire cover. (Walmart) Price: $30.