Former Auburn pitcher transfers from VT to RU

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

The Auburn High School-Radford University softball tunnel continued this weekend with the announcement that pitcher Skyler DeHart has transferred from Virginia Tech to RU. A change in her major convinced DeHart to make the trip across the New River to her new school, but transferring was not an easy decision.

“Attending VT and being part of the VT softball team was a great experience but was not the right fit for me academically,” DeHart said. “After making the final decision to change my major to nursing and enter the transfer portal, I received several offers from other schools, but I knew that Radford University would be my first choice. RU has an excellent nursing program and was one of my top choices prior to committing to VT.”

DeHart led Auburn to the 2019 state 1A title and was the all-county/all-city pitcher of the year. She was also a first-team all-stater and finished last season with a record of 23-2 with a 1.08 earned run average and 229 strikeouts. She threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Auburn’s state title win.

The transition to the Highlander program might be easier than anyone expected as the current and future roster is loaded with familiar faces.

“I have played travel ball with several current players, and I am excited to be back with my high school catcher, Abby Wilson,” DeHart said. “I hope to come in and add to the pitching depth for a successful season. I have known Coach (Hope) Creasy for several years and have always liked her. She is a great coach and I love the way she interacts with the team. I look forward to playing for her.”

Auburn senior Tori Boyd also recently signed with RU and will join Christiansburg’s Kyndall Stanley on the roster this fall.

DeHart has played for several travel softball teams, including the Charlotte Starz and the Carolina Elite where she played under Josh Fisher’s 14U National team, traveling all of the U.S.

She joins a team at RU that returns only one true starter on the mound and no left-handers.

Creasy, who is a RU and Christiansburg High graduate, has been the head coach at her alma mater for two seasons. In her first year, she guided the Highlanders to a 36-19 record, second-most wins in school history by any first-year head coach, behind Mickey Dean, who won 44 games in 2007.

DeHart has already enrolled at RU and will be eligible to play this spring.