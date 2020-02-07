ESPNU to return to RU’s Dedmon Center

ESPNU has selected the Radford vs. UNC Asheville men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, as its next Big South wildcard broadcast for the 2019-20 season. Game time will be pushed back to 9 p.m.

The game will be the second meeting this season between the Highlanders and the Bulldogs as the first meeting came inside Kimmel Arena in Asheville on Jan. 23. This marks the sixth time in the last four seasons the Highlanders have been selected for an ESPNU wildcard game.

Radford currently sits second in the Big South standings and is riding a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, UNC Asheville is 3-7 in conference play and 9-12 overall.

The Radford vs. UNC Asheville contest is the fifth of six Big South wildcard broadcasts set for this season following Winthrop at Gardner-Webb on Feb. 13. ESPNU has one final wildcard broadcast scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27.

Prior to tip-off, Copper Beech will be giving away free food to students in attendance while supplies last.

–RU Athletics