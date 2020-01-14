Christiansburg’s Dakota Sisson commits to UVA Wise for baseball

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

Christiansburg High School baseball player Dakota Sisson Sunday announced plans to continue his playing career at UVA Wise.

“After visiting numerous colleges, I felt that UVA Wise was the best fit for me academically and from a baseball perspective,” Sisson said. “I really like the coaching staff and feel that the SAAC conference will offer a high level of baseball as I transition into my college career.”

Sisson was a lockdown outfielder and rose to the top of the crop with a .333 batting average and a .464 on-base percentage with 18 singles as a junior last spring. He was named to the River Ridge District first team, the all-region second team and the all-county/all-city team.

His goal for his senior season at CHS is to become more of a leader. “We have a talented team returning this year and our goal is to win a state championship,” he said.

Sisson is also a member of the Christiansburg High indoor track team and was a member of the indoor team last winter that won a state title. He participates in the long jump, high jump, triple jump and 4X200 relay. He also wrestles for the school.

UVA Wise is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and competes in the South Athletic Conference. The 2019 Cavalier baseball team finished 26-27 and has 10 seniors on this year’s roster. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is a public liberal arts college. The school is part of the University of Virginia and was established in 1954 as the Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia. The school has a current enrollment of 1,367.

Sisson plans to major in sports management/business.