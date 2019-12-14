Christiansburg High names new lacrosse coach

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

Christiansburg High School has hired Caroline Boyd as the school’s lacrosse coach.

Boyd played lacrosse in high school and then went on to be a midfielder and defender for Radford University’s inaugural Division 1 women’s lacrosse team. She graduated last May with a bachelor’s in early childhood education and early childhood special education and is now in her last semester of graduate school at Radford University.

She applied for the job because she missed being involved with the sport and wanted to introduce kids to the game that she has grown to love.

“Learning about the program, I was able to connect on a personal level since I had been a part of a newer program through the NCAA and Radford University,” Boyd said. “I know the struggles that can come with it, along with the joy of competing and proving your grit to yourself and to others.”

This is the second year for the nascent Christiansburg program, which saw a many as a dozen players take the field. Athletic Director Tim Cromer feels participants are still getting a feel for the game.

Boyd hopes to build a competitive program for the school, grow the game, and instill the same love and passion for the sport in the girls that she has.

“I know this is a newer sport to the area so I hope to build interest and coach these young ladies to compete with heart and play for each other while developing skills both on and off the field that will stick with them throughout their lives,” Boyd said. “I want to help build a foundation for the CHS lacrosse program for years to come and develop a team of undaunted individuals.”

Boyd met with players earlier this week and will begin off-season conditioning right away. They will take the field in late March.