Christiansburg boys open basketball season with win

Christiansburg boys open basketball season with win1Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Kymn Davidson-HamleyAidan Proudfoot makes a perfect layup after an unchallenged run up the court. He finished with 13 points as Christiansburg won its season opener 76-19 over Giles. Clay Clatterbaugh pumped in 12 points while Chris Calloway added 10 points for the Blue Demons.The Giles defense defends Christiansburg’s Alex Buchanon (center). The Tuesday-night game was the season opener for both squads.Jake Clemons goes head and shoulders over a Giles defender to score. Clemons finished with four points.