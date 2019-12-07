Christiansburg boys open basketball season with win

Photos by Kymn Davidson-Hamley

Aidan Proudfoot makes a perfect layup after an unchallenged run up the court. He finished with 13 points as Christiansburg won its season opener 76-19 over Giles. Clay Clatterbaugh pumped in 12 points while Chris Calloway added 10 points for the Blue Demons.
The Giles defense defends Christiansburg’s Alex Buchanon (center). The Tuesday-night game was the season opener for both squads.
Jake Clemons goes head and shoulders over a Giles defender to score. Clemons finished with four points.

