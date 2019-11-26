Bobcats fall in quarter finals

Bobcats fall in quarter finals5Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Bryant AltizerJarel Baylor knocks the Gretna running back off his feet in Friday night’s game. Radford was eliminated from the postseason 48-20 by a Gretna team the Bobcats had beaten during the regular season.Radford’s Kamaree Tanner races to the corner to pick up yards for a team that finishes with a 9-3 record.Darius Wesley-Brubeck gains three of his 38 yards in the game.Quarterback Zane Rupe scores a rushing touchdown in the second half. Rupe finished with 98 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.