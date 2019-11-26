Bobcats fall in quarter finals

Photos by Bryant Altizer

Jarel Baylor knocks the Gretna running back off his feet in Friday night’s game. Radford was eliminated from the postseason 48-20 by a Gretna team the Bobcats had beaten during the regular season.
Radford’s Kamaree Tanner races to the corner to pick up yards for a team that finishes with a 9-3 record.
Darius Wesley-Brubeck gains three of his 38 yards in the game.
Quarterback Zane Rupe scores a rushing touchdown in the second half. Rupe finished with 98 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

