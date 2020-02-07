Blue Demon Jake Clemons to play football at UNC Charlotte

By Marty Gordon

Christiansburg High School’s Jake Clemons has signed a letter of intent to play football at UNC Charlotte. He announced his intentions Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

The 6-6, 230 pound tight end had 17 catches this past season for seven touchdowns after spending most of the 2018 season at quarterback.

Clemons said he chose UNC Charlotte for several reasons. “The campus is amazing. They have the major I want to go into, with several opportunities for internships in the Charlotte area,” he said. “As for football, we went down for a couple of games and an official visit and I just really connected with the coaches there. It’s a fairly new program and I feel like I can contribute to the future success of the program.”

UNC Charlotte is a member of Conference USA, and its football program was jump started in 2011 after being dormant since 1948.

Will Healy, an Eddie Robinson Award winner as the National FCS Coach of the Year who coached previously at Austin Peay State University, was selected as the head football coach for the Charlotte 49ers in 2018. The team finished 7-6 a year ago.

Clemons hopes to compete for a starting position as a freshman with a goal to play in the National Football League.

On Wednesday, he gave special thanks to his parents, Jennifer and Will Clemons, for helping him accomplish this goal he had had since he was a little kid.

“I couldn’t have done it without them taking me to recruiting football camps, driving me to practices and most importantly shaping me into the man I am today,” Clemons said. “I want to also thank my whole family for supporting me throughout this journey. I would like to thank God for giving me so many opportunities and blessings in my life. None of this would have happened without him.”

Clemons plans to major in business with his sights set on becoming a mortgage banker.