Blacksburg’s second annual Turkey Trot is Thanksgiving

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@mainstreetnewspapers.com

The second annual Turkey Trot 5K is set for Thanksgiving Day in Blacksburg. Last year, more than 1,100 people took to the streets, and organizers are expecting similar numbers this year.

Kevin Gibson, co-founder of VA Momentum which runs the event, said last year they wanted to start a new tradition in Blacksburg and to encourage healthy activity and community building on the morning of Thanksgiving.

“We also wanted to support the work of the Interfaith Food Pantry and those who may be hungry during the holiday season,” he said. “We collect items to donate at packet pickup and give a portion of the cash proceeds to the charity.”

The 5K course is designed for runners and walkers of all skill levels. In addition, participants are asked to dress up their favorite “Thanksgiving-themed” running gear. The Gobble-Gobble Kids Dash will be held at 8 a.m., shortly before the 5K.

The traditional water stations will also have a Thanksgiving twist with pumpkin pie in a tiny cup available along the Turkey Trot course. Organizers said it was sort of like a water station but better.

Participants can still register online until Tuesday, Nov. 26, at noon at https://www.vamomentum.com/blacksburg-sign-up.html. Walk-up registration will be available at packet pickup from 12-7 p.m. at Sugar Magnolia on Wednesday, Nov. 27. There is no race-day registration.

The bottom line, Gibson said, is to run, walk or roll in the Turkey Trot and then go chow down at home with family and friends. “Earn that stuffing and mashed potatoes,” he said.