Blacksburg WR Josh Gholston to play at Valparaiso

By Marty Gordon

NRV sports@ourvalley.org

A Blacksburg High School wide receiver will continue his playing career at Valparaiso University. Josh Gholston (6-1, 170) signed a letter of intent earlier this week.

After a lot of talk with his parents and praying consistently, Gholston said he felt like Valparaiso University was the perfect fit.

“The coaches started recruiting me hard since they first saw me at a camp in Missouri, and when I visited the university, the coaching staff was excellent and greeted my family with open arms. I knew they had a certain family feeling that I wanted,” Gholston said.

Valparaiso University is a private university in Valparaiso, Ind. It is a Lutheran university with about 4,500 students from over 50 countries on a campus of 350 acres.

The Valparaiso Crusaders football program competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision and are members of the Pioneer Football League. The team finished the 2019 season 1-7 in Landon Fox’s first year as head coach.

This past week, the Valpo football team added to its crop of incoming recruits by announcing 40 additions to the program for the 2020 season. After previously announcing 13 signees on Dec. 18, head coach Landon Fox has his first full recruiting class up to 53 student-athletes.

“It’s important for us to have student-athletes who excel in the classroom, first and foremost,” Fox said. “This decision impacts not only their four-year degree, but also their future career. Our University can create opportunities for them once they are done going to school here and playing football.

“The next factor,” the head coach said, “was to build off the foundation that the current team has laid. The key is to continue to build talent and depth. It was important to bring in playmakers, especially at positions where guys will have the football in their hands.

“The depth that we are bringing in will create competition and that competition brings out the best in all of us,” Fox said. “That’s one of our core values, trying to be the best we can be every single day. Competition makes us better individually and collectively. We’re bringing in players who come from winning programs and understand what it takes to win. They can continue to help us create our culture and the commitment that it takes to win football games.

The second-year head coach said, “We want guys who can play the game of football, and we’ll find spots for them. When we evaluate on film, we’re looking for guys who can excel on the field, not necessarily always the fastest 40 time or the highest vertical. We’re excited about our signees as students, as football players and as people. You win with people, so we’re looking for student-athletes who understand who we are and fit with what this program is all about. We’re excited to get them on campus to get started as part of our team.

“This is a large class because our program’s philosophy is that we want to get to the 110-player maximum of Division-I FCS football. We will have a chance to get experience for young players while building the program’s depth for both the present and the future.”

Gholston was a four-year varsity letter winner at Blacksburg. He played four years of basketball and ran track for three seasons. He was a team captain on both the hardwood and gridiron as a senior. His football accolades include first team all-district, second team all-region and all-county/all-city first team.

Gholston’s team totaled a 41-13 record during his high school career. He achieved several academic accolades including Senior of the Month and a DECA state and national qualifier.

His goal for the 2020 season is to start, helping out the team at any position needed.

Off the field, Gholston has a goal of pushing a 3.7 grade point average or higher in college,while putting in multiple hours doing community service.

Joshua plans to major in marketing at Valpo.