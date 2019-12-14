Big South announces ESPN3 schedule

ESPN and the Big South Conference announced its exclusive ESPN3 Basketball Schedule that will feature two Radford men’s basketball games and one for RU’s women’s basketball program.

ESPN3 is a digital network that streams thousands of live events annually, in addition to providing on-demand replays of recent ESPN events. The network can be viewed on the ESPN app and via the Watch tab on ESPN.com. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices through the ESPN App. The network is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to those who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated TV provider.

The first game for the men to be streamed is the Winthrop contest on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. The second one will be five days later on Saturday, Jan. 25. That matchup will feature Radford and Hampton at 4 p.m. Both match-ups are home games for the Highlanders.

The women’s lone ESPN3 game will be at Charleston Southern on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

Six regular-season Big South men’s games will be televised on ESPNU for the seventh consecutive year with all six being wildcard selections that will be determined three weeks in advance. ESPNU will televise Big South games on Thursday, Jan. 16; Thursday, Jan. 30; Thursday, Feb. 6; Thursday, Feb. 13; Thursday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Big South postseason tournaments, for both the men and the women, can be seen on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Men’s Basketball: Thurs., Jan. 16; Wildcard Selection ESPNU 7:00 p. m.; Sat., Jan. 18: Charleston Southern at High Point ESPN3 2:00 p.m.; Mon., Jan. 20: Winthrop at Radford ESPN3 7:00 p.m.; Thurs., Jan. 23: Presbyterian at Charleston Southern ESPN3 7:30 p.m.;

Sat., Jan. 25: Hampton at Radford ESPN3 4:00 p.m.; Thurs., Jan. 30: Wildcard Selection ESPNU 7:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 1: Campbell at USC Upstate ESPN3 7:30 p.m.; Thurs., Feb. 6: Wildcard Selection ESPNU 7:00 p.m.; Mon., Feb. 10: High Point at Gardner-Webb ESPN3 7:00 p.m.;

Thurs., Feb. 13: Wildcard Selection ESPNU 7:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15: Hampton at Longwood ESPN3 7:00 p.m.; Thurs., Feb. 20: Wildcard Selection ESPNU 9:00 p.m.; Thurs., Feb. 27: Wildcard Selection ESPNU 7:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 29: UNC-Asheville at Campbell ESPN3 4:30 p.m.;

Big South Tournament broadcast schedule Men’s Basketball: Tues., March 3: First Round (campus sites) ESPN3 7:00 p.m.; Thurs., March 5: Quarterfinals (at No. 1 seed) ESPN3 All Day; Fri., March 6: Semifinals (at No. 1 seed) ESPN+ 6:00 p.m./8:00 p.m.; Sun., March 8: Championship (at highest remaining seed) ESPN 1:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Sat., Feb. 1: Campbell at USC-Upstate ESPN3 2:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. :8 Radford at Charleston Southern ESPN3 3:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15: Hampton at Longwood ESPN3 3:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 22: Gardner-Webb at Winthrop ESPN3 4:00 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 29: Presbyterian at Campbell ESPN3 2:00 p.m.; Sat., March 7 UNC-Asheville at High Point ESPN3 2:00 p.m.

Big South Tournament broadcast schedule Women’s Basketball: Tues., March 10: First Round (campus sites) ESPN3 7:00 p.m.;Thurs., March 12 Quarterfinals (at No. 1 and No. 2 seeds) ESPN3 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Fri., March 13 Semifinals (at No. 1 and No. 2 seeds) ESPN3 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 pm

Sun., March 15: Championship (at highest remaining seed) ESPN3 2:00 p.m.

–RU Athletics