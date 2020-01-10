Wood, Sr., Bishop Edward Winton

Bishop Edward Winton Wood, Sr., 81, of Dublin, Va., was welcomed into Heaven in the early moments of Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Caldwell, W.V. to Walter L. Wood, Sr. and Mildred Wood. He was married to the love of his life, Freda Webb Wood, for 58 years.

He held bachelors degrees from Holmes Bible College and Emmanuel College and a Master of Ministry degree from Southwestern Christian University. He was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from Maranatha College.

Rev. Wood was an active minister in the Appalachian Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church for 60 years (1959-2009). He served as Pastor at Tazewell, Staunton, Merrimac, and Radford, Va. He served the conference as lifeliners director, Christian education director, assistant Superintendent and Superintendent. Bishop Wood also served the denomination as the General Executive Director of Stewardship Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. Wood, Sr., and Mildred Bennett Wood; sa ister, Thelma Bashlor; and grandchildren Emma, Reagan and Hope Wood.

Survivors include his wife, Freda Wood; children and their spouses, Edwina and Tracy Pence of King, N.C. and their children: Neal (Rachel) Pence, Lindsay and Mackenzie; Elaine Wood of Dublin; Eddie and Kim Wood of Fayetteville, N. C., and their children, Eddie, III, Ethan, Eli and Ella; and Emily and Ryan Jackson of Garner, N. C., and their children, Liliann, Elianna and Annabella; a brother, Walter L. Wood, Jr., of Roanoke; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Appalachian Conference Grounds in Dublin, Va. Funeral services began at noon with Bishop Preston Mathena and Presiding Bishop Doug Beacham, Jr., officiating. Interment followed in the conference cemetery.

The Wood family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

