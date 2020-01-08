Wilson, Tony Eugene

7

Tony Eugene Wilson, 67, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Myrna Wilson, and a son, Paul Wilson.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Veronica Joan Dickerson Wilson; a son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Wendy Wilson; a grandson, Devin Wilson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leon and Judy Wilson, Gary and Janet Wilson, Mark and Debbie Wilson, and Jerry and Linda Wilson; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Donnie Hopkins;a  brother-in-law, Tony Dickerson; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

Services are pending at this time.

The Wilson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

 

