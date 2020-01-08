Wilson, Tony Eugene

Tony Eugene Wilson, 67, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Myrna Wilson, and a son, Paul Wilson.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Veronica Joan Dickerson Wilson; a son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Wendy Wilson; a grandson, Devin Wilson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leon and Judy Wilson, Gary and Janet Wilson, Mark and Debbie Wilson, and Jerry and Linda Wilson; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Donnie Hopkins;a brother-in-law, Tony Dickerson; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

Services are pending at this time.

The Wilson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.