Williams, Mary Davidson Price

Mary Davidson Price Williams, 75, of Madisonville, Ky., passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Ind.

Mary was born June 22, 1944, in Christiansburg, the second of three daughters of B.F. “Shockey” Price and Ruth Louise Davidson Price. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Van Williams; two daughters, Tracy (Tim) Stephenson of Apison, Tenn., and Shawn (Jeffrey) Hudgins of Clemmons, N.C; one son, Chad (Regina) Williams of Evansville, Ind.; one sister, Jane (Lonnie) Huff of Clemmons,; eight grandchildren, T.J. Stephenson, Ashleigh Pritchard, Dalton Hudgins, Brynn Hudgins, Megan Williams, Makenzie Williams, Katelyn Williams, Chance Williams; one great-grandchild, Evander; and her Aunt Alma Hanscom of Jacksonville, Fla.

Mary graduated from Blacksburg High School in June 1962. She later married her sweetheart, Van B. Williams from Wythe County, Va., on Oct. 7, 1962.

Daddy and Mama relocated several times while Daddy was serving in the Air Force before surrendering to the call of the ministry. Daddy and Mama’s final destination was Madisonville, Ky., where Mama was a pastor’s wife for 33 years. Mama stood faithfully by Daddy throughout their 33 years of ministry at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Mama was a born-again Christian who loved her Lord and served Him faithfully. She always had the desire to tell everyone about Jesus so they could trust in Him as their Savior and one day join her in Heaven. Mama lived a life that glorified and exemplified Christ, and she was excited at the thought that one day she would be with her heavenly Father.

Mama believed her greatest honor was being a wife and a mother and she did it well. She loved being with her children and caring for them. We always felt safe and loved. Mama was a great example of a Proverbs 31 wife and mother.

God gifted Mama with the gift of giving. She was always giving and doing for others with such a sweet, happy spirit. Mama shined her brightest when she knew that she had made others happy. What a blessing she was.

I’ll leave you now by using the quote that mama would use in closing a letter/email, “Listening for the sound of the trumpet.”

Until we meet again Mama. We love you so very much!

Funeral services were held today, Feb. 22, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. Burial followed in the Snider Family Cemetery in Prices Fork. Memorial donations may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church in Madisonville.