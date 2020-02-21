Weddle, Michael Patrick

Michael Patrick Weddle, 72, of Radford, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was a respiratory therapist and a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Glenna Richards Weddle.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Weddle of Albuquerque, N.M.; a , John W. Weddle, Jr., of Chester, Md.; step daughters, Crystal Poff of Christiansburg, and Wendy C. Ritter of San Mateo, California.; grandchildren Christopher Ritter of San Mateo, Calif., Grant Tyler Johnson of Christiansburg, and Chloe Poff of Christiansburg; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Harrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford Public Library, 30 West Main St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Weddle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.