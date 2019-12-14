Walters, John William

John William Walters, 90, passed away at LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Walters; sons, Dr. Jeffrey Walters and wife, Beverly, Dr. James Walters and wife Mitzi, John Walters and wife, Renee, and Mark Walters and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren Rebecca Walters Kuykendall and husband, Will; Chris Walters and wife, Rachel; Kelly Zack Walters, Mitch Walters, Ryan Walters and wife, Ashley; Justin Walters and wife, Chelsea; Duncan Walters Vogt, Henry Walters Vogt and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warm Hearth Village in appreciation for the kind and loving care provided at Kroontje Health Care Center by the personnel. Online condolences may be shared at www.mccoyfuneral.com. The family plans a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.