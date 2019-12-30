Walson, III, Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson Walson III, 65, of High Point, N.C., was called home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born to the late Pinkey Black Walson and Richard Wilson Walson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland and Sallie Black of Radford, Va.; and his aunts, Alice Catherine “Odell” Bond and Amy “William” Graves.

Richard is survived by his children, Amber Nicole Walson of Canary Islands, Spain, Richard Marque Walson of Charlotte, N.C., and Jasman D’Shea Walson of Alexandria, Va.; a grandson, Nigel Elisha Walson; siblings Georgina Walson, Connie Menefee, Henry Walson, and Earl Walson; nephews Jay Walson and Justin Little; cousins Ruth “William” Wolford, Melvin Bond, and Arthur “Kelly” Graves; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was a member of New Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Radford. Richard worked as Custodial Lead for Guilford County Schools, T.W. Andrews High School. He was an avid sports fan and accepted a football scholarship to Virginia Tech. Richard had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed laughing, joking, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Full military honors and memorial services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at New Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 309 Russell Avenue in Radford, where the pastor is Elizabeth King.

The Walson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

