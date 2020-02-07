Wade, James Franklin, Sr.

James Franklin Wade, Sr., 95, of Raphine, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

He was born June 10, 1924 at Wade’s Mill, the son of the late Walter H. Wade and Bessie Berry Wade. He married his wife, the late, Blair Terrell Wade, on Nov. 12, 1945.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army Medical Corps, Fifth Infantry Division and for 2½ years he served in Ireland and Europe. He received a Purple Heart for injuries received in the Normandy Liberation of France as a stretcher bearer.

His division was assigned to General George S. Patton’s Third Army where he served as an ambulance driver to the front lines. The Third Army combat action liberated France, Germany, Luxenberg, Belgium (Battle of the Bulge), Austria and Czechoslovakia, where the war ended on May 8, 1945.

After serving in the army, he began a career in banking. He retired on July 1, 1985, as the manager of Sovran Bank in Staunton (Bank of America) with 24 years of service. He was an active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, a deacon, a teacher, a choir member and many other positions in the church for over 50 years.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife and parents; sisters Elsie W. Ramsey, Polly S. Wade, Mary Alice Talbot and Frances Sterrett; brothers Billy H. Wade, W. Hamilton Wade and C. Winston Wade; and granddaughter, Sarah Allen Wallis.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Blair Wade and Dale Clymer of Riner; his son and daughter-in-law, James Franklin “Frank,” Jr. and Betty Wade of Staunton; granddaughters, Elizabeth W. and Matthew Fillman of Richmond and Rebecca Lynn Wallis of Arlington; and a great-grandson, Wade G. Fillman.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Raphine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, Va. 24450 or to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 1208 New Providence Road, Raphine, Va. 24472.

The Wade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com