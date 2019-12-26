Viers, Rudolph Lee “Jack”

Rudolph “Jack” Lee Viers, 90, of Radford, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Frances Viers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Kathleen M. Viers; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Cindy Viers, and Timothy and Regina Viers, all of Dublin; grandchildren, Andrew, Heth and Sarah; great grandchildren, Olivia, Claire, Owen, Nora and Josiah; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment followed in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family received friends Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

The Viers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

