Sweeney, Wilton Joseph (Sonny)

Wilton Joseph (Sonny) Sweeney, 81, of Christiansburg, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.

He was born in Floyd County, Va. on Feb. 20, 1938, to the late Wilton Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Gibson Sweeney. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred, Esther, Eva Mae and Mary. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bertie Cox Sweeney; a son, Joseph “Butch” Sweeney; agrandson, Joe Joe Sweeney; a sister, Pauline Sweeney; brothers and sister-in-law William and Linda Sweeney, George Sweeney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted today, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Greg Irby officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.