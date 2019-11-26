Sutton, John Kirkwood

John Kirkwood Sutton, 78, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Radford. He was retired from the former Central Lumber Company where he was a building supplies salesman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Katherine Sutton.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Sutton of Radford; son, John “Kirk” Sutton, Jr. of Yorktown; brother, Lawrence “Larry” Sutton, Jr.; granddaughter, Haley Ann Sutton; niece, Amy Sutton; nephew, Larry Sutton III; his furry companions, Farley, Bo and Jackson; and many friends, especially Pete Smythe.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Riverlawn Weekend Backpackers, 8100 Beth Nelson Drive, Riverlawn Elementary School, Fairlawn, VA 24141

The Sutton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.