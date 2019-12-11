Spence, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Spence went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Annie Snider; two brothers, Steven Snider and Millard Snider Jr. (Peanut); and her grandson, Travis Paul Spence.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul M. Spence; brother, Ronald Snider; her children, Paul M. Spence Jr. and wife Debra, Sandra S. Duncan, Michael W. Spence, and Richard D. Spence; grandchildren, Tracy Spence, Nathan Spence, Sabrina Wesel, Christopher Duncan, Johnathan Spence, Alex Spence and wife, Lauren, Mikey Spence, Richard Spence Jr., Christina Agnew and husband, Chris, and Elisha Spence; great-grandchildren, Dayton Kidd, Karston Kidd, Landon McCoy, Jayla Duncan, Jasmine Duncan, Mallory Spence, Carter Agnew, Cole Agnew, Riley Spence and Arabella Spence; close friend, Isabell Pendleton; several nieces, nephews and other friends and family.

She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends and will be remembered for the love she had for Christmas. The family received friends Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg