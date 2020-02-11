Smith, Rodney (Rod) Wike

Beloved husband and father Rodney (Rod) Wike Smith, P.E., 75, of Elliston, Va., died, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., July 29, 1944, to the late Marshall T. Smith and wife Ellen (Nodie). He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Katherine Trent Smith, two sons, Scott, and his wife, Kathleen, and Craig and his wife, Christina, a brother Thomas, grandchildren Michael, Connor and Jordan, and two nieces, Laurie and Missy.

He earned a B.S. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech (Class of ’66). He was a member of the Corps of Cadets (H Company), the Gregory Guard and the Cotillion Club. Rod worked for the Radford Arsenal, the Virginia Water Control Board, the Staunton Planning Department; Patton, Harris, Rust and Guy in Fairfax, and was the co-owner of Copper and Smith, PC, and the owner of R.W. Smith Associates and Waste Resources.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where he was a member, 600 Prices Fork Rd., Blacksburg, with the Rev. Monica Weber officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr., Blacksburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and the National MS Society.