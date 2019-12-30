Smith, Clinton Harfield

Clinton Harfield Smith, 86, of Blacksburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County on Dec. 23, 1933, to the late Grayton and Ruby Hamilton Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Page Smith; his brothers, Stancil, Jink, and Paul Edward; and his sisters, Josephine and Shirley.

He enjoyed woodworking, especially making fiddles, as well as building wood stoves. Clinton owned and operated a sawmill and enjoyed living in the mountains surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Smith; sons and daughter-in-law, Randall and Debbie Smith, and Richard Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lodis Sickey, Barbara and Jack Perdue, Dallas and James Akers, and Janice Vanhoozier; a brother, Michael Smith; grandchildren, Michaelyn and husband Caden, Caleb, and Lydia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their care during Clinton’s illness. Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dewey O. Weaver and the Rev. Shake Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Family Cemetery in Norris Run, Va. The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W. Blacksburg, Va.