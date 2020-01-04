Smith, Anita Rae Marshall

Anita Rae Marshall Smith of Dublin peacefully claimed her heavenly reward on Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her life was one of amazing grace, unwavering acceptance of all people, forgiveness for those who needed it, love for those she came into contact with. She left everyone a better person for having known her. A gentle spirit, she had the gift for making folks feel the connection she had for everyone.

Known for decades as the ‘cake lady,’ Anita taught cake decorating and candy making to hundreds of eager students. A talented artisan whose abilities encompassed the spectrum of media from painting, crocheting, quilting, sewing and ceramics. She was also known to host the most extravagant tea parties.

Anita was a charter member of the Dublin (formerly Radford) First Church of God and served her church faithfully in almost every capacity possible during her half-century-long membership. She was the choir leader and music director for many years, and music was her favorite form of worship.

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and by all standards, the perfect grandmother. Her family had many threads, and she cared for every person as though they were her actual kin. Her quiet demeanor and ability to lead and teach by example made her a trusted mentor and confidant for many. Her quick laugh was infectious. She enjoyed a good story, great art, movies of all genres, books that took her away to places she could only dream of otherwise and travel. Anita reveled in the accomplishments of her family, especially her grandchildren. Her love of music and the arts have been passed on as her legacy to and through them.

Anita was predeceased by her daughter, Dedra Altizer.

Left to cherish her memory are countless friends and her family: husband Don Smith; a son, Dennis; his fiancée Cheryl Anderson; a daughter and son-in-law Alex Wiltsee and Terry Altizer (Dedra) and grandchildren Devin and Megan Altizer.

A celebration of her life was held today, Jan. 4, 2020, at the First Church of God in Dublin. Visitation with family began at 11 a.m. and the service began at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090, in memory of Anita Rae Marshall Smith.

