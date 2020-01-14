Simpson, Josephine Frances Radcliffe

Josephine Frances Radcliffe Simpson, 93, passed away at her home in Radford on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ollie Radcliffe; husband, William “Bill” Simpson; brothers, Jim Radcliffe and Bill Radcliffe; and sisters, Dorothy McDonald and Betty Farmer. The family would life to especially thank Intrepid Hospice, Dr. Charles Judy and all her caregivers.

Survivors include her son, William Joe Simpson and daughter, Patricia Ann Criner, both of Radford; grandchildren and their spouses, Keith and Katrina Lawrence, and Crystal Ann and Vinny Thompson; great grandchildren, Shaun Edward Lawrence, and Haley and Hannah Thompson; sister, Rosamond Rogers; niece, Barbara King; nephews, Dickie (Linda) Simpson, Jamie (Missy) Radcliffe and Willie Radcliffe; special friend, JoAnn Tynall; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Simpson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.