Roop, Billy Garrett

Billy Garrett Roop, 55, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home in Hiwassee. He attended Snowville Baptist Church and was a building and grounds maintenance supervisor with Montgomery County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Roop and Jewell Smith Roop.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine B. Roop of Hiwassee; a son, Shannon Roop of Kentucky; brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph and Diane Roop of Dublin, and Christopher Roop of Pulaski; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and David Phillips of Snowville, and Sabrina and Shannon Bishop of Pulaski; two grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Snowville Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Roop family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.