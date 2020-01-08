Robinson, Jr., Archie E.

Archie E. Robinson, Jr., 96, of Blacksburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Archie was born on November 30, 1923, in Blacksburg, and was the son of the late Archie E. and Myrtle Sowers Robinson. Archie married Ellen Shaver on June 18, 1949, and they had 69 wonderful years together.

Archie Robinson, Jr., was a devoted Christian man and was the last charter member of the Blacksburg First Wesleyan Church. He loved the Lord and loved to talk to others about Jesus. Archie served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. He was a proud Marine. Archie was also a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved his family with all his heart.

In 1989, Archie retired from the Virginia Tech Printing Department as a senior printer after serving 30 years. He also had his own printing business, Reliable Printing, providing printing services for numerous Blacksburg businesses for many years.

Archie was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Shaver; his parents, Archie E. and Myrtle Sowers Robinson; and his siblings, Rudolph Robinson, Lanta R. Saunders and Mary Thalia Robinson.

Archie is survived by his son, Larry E. Robinson; a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki R. and Brian Firtion; grandchildren Kelly Robinson; Dustin Robinson and wife, Jennifer; Matthew Firtion; Zachary Robinson and wife, Ashley; and five great-grandchildren, Kai and Major Marshall, Carly Robinson and Sophia and Charlotte Robinson. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce R. Lovern, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Robbie, Savannah, Lisa, Patricia, Madison and the rest of the staff at Heritage Hall for their kindness during his short time there. Also for the kindness and support of all of Archie’s wonderful neighbors, especially Ben and Carolyn Agnew.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Blacksburg First Wesleyan Church with the Rev. John Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg.