Robinson, Joyce Lucas

Joyce Lucas Robinson went to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1940, in Montgomery County to Hatcher and Betty Lucas. She married David Robinson, the love of her life, at just seventeen years old. They started their family together shortly after. Anyone who knew her loved her, knew her door was always open and that once they entered her kitchen a delicious meal was soon to follow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hatcher and Betty Lucas; her husband, David Robinson; brothers Ray Lucas, Don Lucas and Danny Lucas; a sister, Katherine Reynolds; a daughter-in-law, Terry Robinson; and a great granddaughter, Harper Hayes.

She is survived by her children, Roger Robinson, Richard Robinson, Randy Robinson (Sharon), and Betsy Cook (Todd Bean); special niece Terry David; special nephew Danny Lucas (Debbie). She leaves behind seven grandchildren: David Robinson (Heather), Lindsay Hayes (Peter), Brian Robinson (Carrie), Travis Cook (Paige), Lauren Robinson, Brandon Robinson and Sam Robinson (Kayla). She was also blessed with four great grandchildren: Maddie Cook, Lucy Robinson, Ben Robinson and Lynnleigh Hayes. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie Albert (Jimmy) and Shirley Reiva (Gene); sisters-in-law Thelma Caldwell and Betty Lucas; a brother-in-law, Billy Robinson; and a special cousin, Sherry Burke (Allen). She also leaves behind a precious best friend, Gerry Yearout; and many more family members and wonderful friends.

The family received friends at McCoy Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m. The funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Robinson Family Cemetery Fund, ℅ Roger Robinson, 201 Maywood Street, Blacksburg, VA 24060.