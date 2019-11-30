Roberts, Doris E.

Doris E. Roberts, 94, passed from this world on Nov. 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary R. (Scott) Lutts and Conrad W. Lutts.

Doris was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Honolulu in 1941. In 1949 she married Milan “Bob” Roberts. They had a wonderful loving marriage traveling to many foreign countries and living in many different cities while employed by the IBM Company for 33 years.

In 1975 they retired to a farm in Floyd County and both became involved in many community activities. Doris was active in the Floyd County Woman’s Club, the Extension Homemakers, the Farm Bureau Women, the Garden Club, the Floyd United Methodist Church and the Friends of the Floyd Library.

Doris made so very many wonderful friends in each organization. She loved being a farmer’s wife and could often be found helping with the pigs, chickens and cattle. She also somehow managed to find time to entertain friends for dinner and do extensive quilting projects.

In 2005 Doris and Bob moved to Warm Hearth Retirement Village in Blacksburg where they met many wonderful new friends. They enjoyed their life socializing with their new Blacksburg friends as well as with their longtime friends from Willis and Floyd County. During this time Doris was active in attending the Blacksburg United Methodist Church. After a fall and a broken hip in March 2015 Doris moved to the Kroontje Health Care Center where she continued to enjoy life in bringing a smile to all of her caregivers. She will always be remembered for her caring spirit, her constant smile and quick wit.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Milan “Bob” Roberts in 2008, and her daughter, Carroll Jo Roberts on Nov. 29, 2019.

Doris is survived by her son, Bruce (Sharon) Roberts of Olympia Wash.; grandchildren Sean (Joelle) Roberts and Shannon (Matthew) Mundelius; great-grandchildren Karleigh Roberts, Wyatt, Annabelle and Daphne Mundelius; plus to many loving nieces and nephews.