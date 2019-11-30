Roberts, Carroll Jo

It is with sadness that the family of Carroll Jo Roberts announces her passing on Nov. 19, 2019, due to complications from a stroke suffered in late 2016.

She was born to M. E. “Bob” and Doris Roberts in Rochester, N.Y., on Nov. 25, 1954.

Carroll’s love of traveling was initiated with the family moving to many different places such as Tokyo, Connecticut, and New York as her father was transferred through job promotions with IBM. The family ultimately settled on a farm in Floyd County when Bob retired.

Meanwhile, Carroll successfully completed her education, graduating as an LPN. Her specialty was working with those with disabilities and geriatrics on the night shift. She was a tremendous help to her mother while taking care of her father in his last years.

She loved cruising on large ships and filled many a scrapbook of her trips. Her house was decorated with trinkets and souvenirs from all the places she visited.

Doris Roberts, Carroll’s mother, passed two days after Carroll.

Carroll is survived by brother Bruce (Sharon) Roberts, anephew Sean (Joelle) Roberts; niece Shannon (Matthew) Mundelius great-nephew Wyatt Mundelius; three great-nieces, Karleigh Roberts, Annabelle and Daphne Mundelius; and a number of cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Bob Roberts in 2008.

The family would like thank the hospice group; Carroll’s guardian, Tina Cunningham; and the staff at Kroontje Health Care Center for their skillful compassionate care of Carroll. A private family service will be held in the future.