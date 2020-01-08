Reedy, Ronald James

Ronald James Reedy, 69, passed away at his home in Radford surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was a retired captain from the Virginia Department. of Corrections. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold James and Alta Reedy, and his first wife, Deena Marie Reedy.

Survivors include his wife, Donna R. Reedy of Radford; a daughter and her partner, Jamie Marie Reedy and Britt Hafner of Richmond; a stepdaughter, Andrea Michele Alderson of Oklahoma City; an extended family, Alex and Leslie Hawes Espinoza of Galax and Kat and Jason Fowlkes of Blacksburg; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Dr. Paul Lane officiating. Interment followed in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

The family received friends Monday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions can be made to the Radford Animal Shelter or adoption of a fur-ever pet at your local shelter.

The Reedy family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.