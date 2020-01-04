Rakes, Sally St. Clair

Sally St. Clair Rakes went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born April 29, 1946, in Montgomery County and was a graduate of Christiansburg High School.

She is preceded in death by her father, Oscar (Ott) St. Clair, her mother, Myrtle St. Clair (Hylton), a sister, Doris Jean St. Clair and brothers-in-law Bill Wright and H.C. Rakes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Danny Bruce Rakes; sons Daniel Rakes and Joe Rakes (Daphne); sisters Neda Rook (Aubry), Ruby Wright and Nancy Buckland (Donnie); brothers Roger St. Clair (Carol) and Raymond St. Clair (Helen); brother and sister-in-law Ron and Kitty Rakes, Edean Rakes; grandchildren Raymond (Amanda), Danielle, Erika, Dustin and Natalie a special uncle, Joe Sowers, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special niece Doris Dickerson and a special nephew, Butch Wright. The family would like to thank special friend Lita King.

Sally was a member and treasurer of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, leading Christmas shoe boxes, Thanksgiving boxes, Vacation Bible School and more. She was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her two sons and playing an active role in all their extracurricular activities as they grew up, including pack leader of Cub Scout Pack #277 and running concessions at the school. She then took on the role of grandmother and loved her grandchildren more than life itself. She is a cancer survivor.

The family received friends and family Friday, Jan. 3, from 4-8 p.m at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg with funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frankie Graham officiating, also at McCoy Funeral Home.