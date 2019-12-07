Raines, Johnnie Lee

Johnnie Lee Raines, 63, of McCoy, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on September 25, 1956. He was preceded in death by his father, John Raines, daughter, Julie Early Tomlinson. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn P. Raines, sons, Chuck Early and wife, Donna, Bradley Early and Krista Miller, grandchildren, Cheyenne Marie Tomlinson, Katie Early, Zack Early, one sister, Connie, three brothers, Lonnie, Donnie, Ronnie, several nieces and nephews and other family members. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will received friends Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.