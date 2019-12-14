Quesenberry, Karen Leigh

Karen Leigh Quesenberry, 47, of Christiansburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born in Christiansburg on May 3, 1972.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Quesenberry; her parents, Benny and Sandra Mullens; a sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Joe Hagy; a brother and sister-in-law, Ben, Jr. and Shenandoah Mullens; sister-in-law Susan Turner; special friends Betty Whitlock and Donna Epperly; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks goes to Ronnie and Doug Hardymon, her two boys, Ray Ray and Snickers.

Funeral services will be conducted today, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Justin Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, N.C. 27513 or to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 287 Blacksburg, Va. 24060.

The family will receive friends from 9- 1 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.