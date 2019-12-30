Norris, Esther Ebersole

Esther Ebersole Norris, 65, of Radford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Grace Ebersole.

Survivors include her husband, Benjamin P. Norris of Radford; sisters, Dorcas Ebersole of Chambersburg, Pa., Miriam (Michael) Morrow of Slidell, La., and Sharon (Dennis) Okoniewski of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, Marlin (Diane) Ebersole of Chambersburg, Pa.; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Kilbourne officiating. Following the service, the family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Norris family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.