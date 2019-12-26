Musselman, Virgie Ethel Moore

Virgie Ethel Moore Musselman, 97, passed away at her home in Radford on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and a seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Ellis Musselman; a daughter, Charlotte Blankenship; and a son, Irving E. Musselman Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Jacqueline Armbrister and Bonnie Stone; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Worles officiating. Interment followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg.

The Musselman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.