Montgomery, Robert William

Robert William Montgomery, 87, of Shawsville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County on May 23, 1932 to the late Barney Graham and Lucinda Long Montgomery.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Montgomery, Archie Montgomery and Curtis Montgomery, and a grandson, Aaron Graham Odum. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Navy. Robert pitched in the minor leagues during his early year, and later became an avid golfer. He retired from Virginia Tech with more than 20 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Albertine Faye Akers Montgomery; his daughters and sons-in-law Vicky and Steve Kelley and Susan and Robert Dewberry; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Montgomery and Mark and Diane Montgomery; six grandchildren: Stephanie, Joe, Mike, Sarah, Samuel and Cameron, six great-grandchildren, A sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Don Saville; sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Harman, Nancy Akers and Mabel Montgomery; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Stacie Brown and her daughter, Eden.

Funeral services will be conducted today, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.