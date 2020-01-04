McGuyer, Patty Adkins

Patty Adkins McGuyer, 68, of Radford, gained her wings on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Doris Adkins, and her brothers, Mike and Don Adkins.

Patty is survived by her husband, Tony McGuyer; a sister, Pam Humphries; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Tim Barnette and Jenny Kemp-Peters and Jeff Peters; grandchildren Brooke and husband Dylan McDaniel; Austin Peters and wife Kayla; Lindsey and husband Cody Smythers; and Avery, Aiden, and Kara Peters; two great-grandchildren Patrick and Ella; treasured dogs Lego and Koda; and many other special nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Patty was a devoted nurse for over 40 years who spent her life caring for and about others. Along with delivering compassionate care to her patients, she will live on to the countless others that she influenced and mentored throughout her career.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Blue Ridge Cancer Care and the Medical Care Unit at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Celebration of her life began at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.

The McGuyer family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

