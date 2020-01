Frances Lucille Palko McCutcheon, 97, of Dublin, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Ethel Palko, and her husband, Gilbert S. McCutcheon.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie McCutcheon.

Services are private.

The McCutcheon family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.