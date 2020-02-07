Martin, Richard Norvell

Richard Norvell Martin, age 52 of Pulaski and originally from Draper, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on July 4, 1967, Richard was preceded in death by his dad, Thomas Leon Martin, and a special uncle, Claude “Mac” Arnold of Barren Springs.

Richard graduated with the Pulaski County High School Class of 1986 where he ran cross country and made a lifelong friend in Coach David Wright. Upon graduation, he went to work at Xaloy where he gave more than 30 dedicated years until end-stage renal failure ended that service.

Survivors include his mother, Sarah Arnold Martin of Draper; his wife, Dreama Phillips Martin, and daughter, Abigail Dawn of Pulaski; sisters, Rosetta “Rosy” Elliott and spouse Ricky of Altus, Okla., Lisa Linkous of Narrows, Diane Johnson of Draper, and Karen Dedrick and spouse Earl “Harley” of Draper; a brother, Brian Martin and spouse Angela of Draper; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

A celebration of Richard’s life was held Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastors Mike Ingo, Rick Elliott and Brett McCleary officiating. Family and friends gathered at 5 p.m. to share good times, stories and memories until the time of the celebration.

The family will be receiving friends at other times at the home of Richard’s mother at 2504 Forest Hill Drive, Draper.

The Martin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.