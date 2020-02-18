Leary, Grace Collins

Grace Collins Leary, 76, of Radford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was a member of Snowville Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Mary Conway Collins.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Linton Leary of Radford; children, Sam (Melissa) Leary of Radford, Dan Leary of Hiwassee, and Phyllis (Jon) Newbill of Newport; brother Emory S. (Coral) Collins, III of Westminster, Md.; grandchildren, Robert, Mackenzie, Cara, Parker, Collin, Mia, Sophie and Eleanor; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020, at Snowville Christian Church with Dwayne Martin officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Snowville Christian Church, 5412 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, Va., 24347 or The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, Ga. 30307.

The Leary family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford.