Lanham, Jr., Randel Darell

Randel Darell Lanham, Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at his home in Dublin. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Randel Darell Lanham, Sr.

Survivors include his son, Jason Mueller; his mother, Patricia Brooks; sister, Sheila Alberti; buddies, Randy Webb, Slick, Sweet P, Bob Pulliam, Becky Lefler, Joe Mazda, Gary Webb and Timothy Alley; canine companion, Fred; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Lanham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.